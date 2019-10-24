Microsoft reports big cloud growth but Surface and Xbox are struggling

MICROSOFT HAS POSTED its financial results for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year, and the numbers are largely pointing the right way.

Revenue sits at $33.1bn (up 14 per cent) against a rise of 21 per cent in net income. But with very little in the way of new devices, the charge has been led by growth in the business end of the business.

Windows 10 licensing is healthy, which is a good job considering we're now less than three months from the end-of-life date for Windows 7. But it's new machines where most of the money is coming from - OEM licences for Windows are up 19 per cent against a seven per cent fall in non-OEM Windows sales. Microsoft puts this down to the fact that it's no longer the only game in town, with cheap Android tablets and such.

The lure of a complete Microsoft 365 package is proving promising too; revenue for the combined Windows/Office package is up 26 per cent.

But that's nothing compared to the 30 per cent jump in standalone Office 365 subscriptions. There are now 200 million subscribers, leading to a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue.

Cloud growth has always been at the front of CEO Satya Nadella's mind, and so he'll be particularly pleased to see a 30 per cent rise in server products YoY, and Azure is a massive part of that - up 59 per cent in its own right.

Both gaming and Surface divisions showed a drop during the period, which has been attributed to a lack of new devices released at the time. In fact, for the Surface, this period last year was when the successful Surface Go tablet was first released, and so the gulf is wider still, four per cent in total.

Expect that to change next quarter though - we're about to see a glut of new Surface products.

Xbox dropped by a hefty 70 per cent. Microsoft has said that's because of the way it calculates the revenue for the division, and we'll see a recovery next period as a result. Minecraft is doing well for the company and Xbox Game Passes are selling well. The company has warned that with no new hardware again next quarter, we could see a further drop. Streaming service Project xCloud will make a difference when it launches, but is currently in closed beta.

Incredibly, despite all this money sloshing around, Microsoft still can't seem to roll out a working security patch. µ