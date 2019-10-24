BBC News joins Tor to reach users other news sites aren't allowed to

AUNTIE BEEB is reaching its healing hands around the world using a most unlikely source.

It has released a mirror of the BBC News website in Tor, allowing users of the dark web to browse it, even where local laws don't permit.

Tor allows users to access the dark web, more associated with crime and general badness, but which doubles as a vital tool in areas where free speech is suppressed.

The BBC is or has been banned in a number of territories, Iran, Vietnam and most notably China, where access is blocked by the so-called "Great Firewall".

The mirrored site will show the international edition, alongside speciality services such as BBC Mundo and BBC Arabic, but without access to UK-skewed content, such as iPlayer videos.

Tor (The Onion Router) requires a special browser to access websites, but this allows it to offer complete anonymity to users, as it uses a complex system of routing to disguise where traffic is coming from and to.

The BBC is not the first major site to take a presence on TOR. Facebook was made available in mirror form on the service back in 2016.

A statement from Auntie says: "The BBC World Service's news content is now available on the Tor network to audiences who live in countries where BBC News is being blocked or restricted. This is in line with the BBC World Service mission to provide trusted news around the world."

It's been a busy week for BBC News. Yesterday saw the launch of its first interactive news bulletin, made available to Alexa smart speaker users, allowing listeners to skip stories of no interest, and deep dive on stories they're hooked by.

Tor users can visit the BBC News website at bbcnewsv2vjtpsuy.onion. If you're a TOR virgin, you can try it out here. µ