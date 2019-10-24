Samsung's Exynos 990 hints at a 120Hz display in the Galaxy S11

The Exynos 990 paves the way for the next galaxy phone to have a high refresh rate display

SAMSUNG HAS GIVEN THE SKINNY on its new Exynos 990 system-on-a-chip, which hints that the Galaxy S11 could boast a 120Hz display.

In many ways, the new SoC is simply an upgrade on the previous Exynos 980, which was revealed in September. The Exynos 990 comes with 5G support, providing with the newly-announced Exynos Modem 5123 is added into the mix for carrying out connectivity duties.

But unlike its predecessor, the Exynos 990 uses a 7-nanometre rather than 8nm fabrication process, which taps into Samsung's work on extreme ultraviolet lithography, rather than the FinFET process of the Exynos 980. This makes the Exynos 990 more similar to the Exynos 9825, which also uses the 7nm node and can be currently found on the likes of the Galaxy Note 10.

It also comes with a dual-core neural processing unit, designed for smart machine-learning tasks, and sports an enhanced digital signal processor that should make for upgraded image processing on Samsung's next-gen flagships. The signal processor can apparently support single 108MP cameras and dual-camera set-ups that combine two 24.8MP lenses.

Like more recent Exynos chips, the Exynos 990 sports an octa-core processor, with four ARM Cortex-A55 cores matched with a dual Cortex-A76 CPU, and a dual-core custom CPU; Samsung has yet to reveal any details on clock speeds and what this custom CPU comes sporting.

One of the more interesting parts of the SoC is the use of ARM's Mali-G77 GPU, which offers a 20 per cent hike in graphics performance over its predecessor found in the Exynos 980, and will help drive high refresh-rate displays. Its potential to support 120Hz refresh rates should mean the Galaxy S11 - let's call it that for the time being - could offer smoother displays than the 90Hz panels found in the OnePlus 7T and Google Pixel 4.

With the Exynos 990 and its modem slated to go into mass production at the end of the year, we can expect it, or at least a variation of the SoC, to pop up in the next wave of flagship Galaxy phones, hopefully promising a significant upgrade over the excellent but far from revolutionary Galaxy S10+. µ