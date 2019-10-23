Nvidia GeForce 1660 Super specs leak ahead of imminent launch

FINALLY, AFTER ALL THE RUMOURS, the finalised specs of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Super have been revealed, albeit not officially.

Chip leaker momomo_us spied the upcoming GeForce graphics card listed on a Chinese retail website with its full specification spread-eagled for an ogle.

The card in question was from hardware maker Maxsun, with its GTX 1660 Super Terminator 6G sporting 1,408 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 video memory running a 192-bit BUS interface.

Base clock speed sits at 1,400MHz and will boost somewhere between 1,530MHz and 1,785MHz. Expect this to be a graphics card that'll handle high-frame-rate gaming at 1080p and take a decent stab at 1400p gaming.

That pretty much the spec we'd have expected form the GTX 1660 Super, which is basically a boosted GTX 1660 and follows the same pattern as other GeForce cards which are enhanced versions of their base cards but come in at around the same launch price as their older and slower siblings.

We expect the GeForce GTX 1660 Super to sit somewhere between the GTX 1660 and the GTX 1660 Ti, though that will surprise no one. Overclockers might be able to get more performance out of the graphics card, especially if OEMs equip their takes on the GPU with a serious cooling system, but we don't expect mind-blowing performance out of a graphics card that's probably going to sit at around £200.

Anyone looking to build a gaming machine with a limited budget but wants access to Nvidia's Turing architecture without forking out for a card from the GeForce RTX 20-series, then the GTX 1660 Super could be up for contention.

The Chinese retailer has the release date slated for 28 October, so we're not likely in for a long wait before we get an idea of what the new Super graphics card can do. µ