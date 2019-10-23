Chrome 78 adds tab tooltips, customisable new tab and password safety

GOOGLE HAS RELEASED the latest version of its market-leading internet browser.

Chrome 78 is the usual mix of bug fixes and some yummy new features. Oh, and dark mode, which remains a weird anomaly that the internet is currently obsessed with for reasons we haven't yet fathomed.

So let's get it out of the way - the dark mode now forces itself on all sites, which should make the whole thing look a bit less clunky.

The other big change you'll notice (if you turn it on in the flags menu) is that there's a new customisable new tab page for the first time. It's not been switched on by default and we'd add a word of caution before you switch it on - it's already a month late, so the fact that its only half-on in this edition suggests there may still be bugs to discover.

Also new, if you hover your cursor over a tab, you'll now get a "tooltip", which in this case is known as a "Tab Hover" card, giving you more information about that page. Particularly good if you've got 74 tabs open and can only see one letter of each page description.

For those who have tried the Password Safety extension that cross-references your passwords and logins against a database of pwned data, there's good news, as Chrome 78 incorporates that feature by default. It comes a day after Firefox announced similar functionality. Again, you'll have to turn it on in tabs.

Bad news for Priti Patel - this edition also sees the first tests of DNS-over-HTTPS, the technology that means no-one else can spy on what you're putting into your address bar. It's safer for users, but the UK government is one of those questioning if it is going to make it easier for the bad guys too. As a result, Google has said that will never be turned on by default, at least in the UK.

As ever, there's a bunch of under-the-hood stuff too, but this is the main event, you can look at the rest in the changelog.

Chrome 78 is now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Android and iOS. Phew! μ