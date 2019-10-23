BBC brings interactive news bulletins to Alexa devices

AUNTIE BEEB has launched a new type of news bulletin for smart speakers that gives the user control over what they hear.

From today, asking an Alexa device for BBC News will open a new skill, separate from the bulletins that you can incorporate into your flash briefing.

Unlike a traditional news bulletin, users will be offered the option to skip stories that they're not interested in (cough… Brexit…) and deep dive into stories that they fancy by saying "more".

The BBC has been keen to exploit the interactive possibilities of smart speakers and has already experimented with "choose-your-own-adventure" type dramas, but this is the first time the tech has been applied to current affairs.

We've had a go, and found that by saying "more from the BBC" after a Brexit (sorry) story, we were diverted to a short clip from chart-topping BBC podcast Brexitcast, before diverting straight back to the rest of the bulletin.

We had less luck with skipping stories, but we're sure it's easy when you get the hang of it.

Mukul Devichand, executive editor, BBC Voice and AI, said: "Smart speakers give us the chance to reimagine what radio would be like if it were invented today, free from its technical limitations. By making the news interactive on smart speakers, listeners can jump to the stories they need to hear just before rushing out of the house, or, when they have more time, they can delve into a piece and find out more.

"Delivering the trusted content people expect from the BBC, this new form of audio news comes at an important moment. It will help people navigate through one of the most dramatic news cycles in recent times."

It will also help the BBC in compiling the bulletins as they will be able to take out individual stories and add others without rerecording the whole bulletin, rather as multi-lingual TV channel Euronews has been doing for years.

Although the skill is only available for Amazon Alexa enabled devices at launch, other devices like Google Nest are under consideration for expanding the service.

Auntie is currently working on its own voice assistant, codenamed "Beeb". µ