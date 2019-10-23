Google Home and Nest devices are borking and there's no known cure

GOOGLE NEST and Google Home devices are being completely borked thanks to some sloppy code.

Complaints in the usual places (hello Reddit, XDA, Twitter and Google's forums) suggest that following an update, the devices become completely unresponsive with all four LEDs lit up.

More worrying, the vast majority have found that switching it off and on again doesn't help and that they suddenly have a collection of doorstops.

If you're thinking to yourself, "But my Google Home has never had a firmware update", we're here to tell you it's had loads, but unlike the song and dance of upgrading your phone, it all happens in the background without you ever knowing.

The problem with this is that means it's an awful lot more difficult to roll it back as well. Especially when it's bricked.

Google has acknowledged there's an issue - but we're now several weeks out from the first reports and there's no sign of a fix yet, nor an indication of whether one is possible without servicing. This is compounded by the devices' complete lack of ports to connect to a computer for troubleshooting.

What's more alarming, however, is that, if your device is out of warranty, Google won't replace it. That, in and of itself, is legitimate because the hardware isn't actually faulty.

Having said that, the devices remain borked and Google is being less than forthcoming over what it's doing to make things right.

If the devices are still awake enough to connect to the internet, then there's hope for a remote fix. If they're beyond that though, given that this is Google's mistake, we'd like to think that Google will step up to the plate with an exchange programme.

In the meantime, if you have a dead Google Home device, don't fiddle with it too much, you'll only make it worse, and if the wind changes you'll stay like that. Or something. µ