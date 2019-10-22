Nvidia's EGX supercomputer tech chews through 1.6TB per second

NVIDIA LIKES SUPERCOMPUTER TECH and it cannot lie, which is why it's come up with the EGX Edge system that can crunch through 1.6 terabytes of data per second.

The EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform, to give it its full name, is a cloud-based platform that combines Nvidia-certified GPUs and devices with it CUDA-X software to create a system that can such up and process masses amounts of data.

Given its scalable nature, there are no hard specs for the platform. But chewing through 1.6TB per second is no mean feat, so we suspect it's bringing plenty of compute horsepower to bear.

Firms like BMW, Samsung and Walmart are using the platform, which is designed to grab streaming data from Internet of Things devices sitting on the edge of the network; for example, robots on a factory floor.

Walmart is using the data gobbled up and spat out to tell employees when shelves need restocking and checkout lanes opening, while BMW is using it to filter through data from sensors and cameras in its production process to automate vehicle inspection. Samsung will use the platform to aid its designing of semiconductors and their subsequent manufacture.

So this supercomputing tech isn't something for the likes of the average Joe or Jill to tap into. But innovations made in the EGX Edge tech could filter down into other Nvidia AI and data-centric stuff; say driverless car systems gaining more smarts, or smart home cameras and sensors coming with more capabilities.

And being able to glug down loads of data using GPU-based tech could paint a future of graphics cards with potentially masses of data bandwidth for dramatically improved gaming and rendering. Time will tell, folks. µ