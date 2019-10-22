UK banks yank fingerprint authentication for Galaxy S10 users

UK BANKS have sounded the alarms over the fingerprint scanner glitch affecting Samsung's Galaxy S10 handsets.

Last week it was revealed the Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor allows the phone to be unlocked with anyone's digit, providing a third-party screen protector is being used.

UK banks Natwest and Nationwide Building Society have been quick to take notice, and a post on Reddit reveals that the former has yanked their apps off the Play Store for Galaxy S10 and S10+ users.

"We've removed the app from the Play Store with customers with Samsung S10 devices," Natwest said in a message sent to affected users. "This is due to reports that there are security concerns regarding these devices. We hope to have our app available again once the issue has been resolved."

Those who already have the app installed report that they're still able to log-in, though note that the fingerprint authentication option has been disabled - a measure also taken by Nationwide Building Society.

It's unclear if other banks are following suit, but we were able to login to the HSBC app using our fingerprint on our Galaxy S10.

Over on Reddit, another user reports that fingerprint login has been disabled on their banking app in Israel, and another notes that their bank in the US blocked them from using Samsung Pay.

"Good a technical error strangely. Had to use the physical card. Maybe it's related," the US-based Reddit user whined.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and confirmed the fingerprint bypass vulnerability is affecting Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, S10, S10+, and S10 5G models. The firm says it'll release a software update to fix the glitch soon, after which users will need to rescan their fingerprints.

"Samsung Electronics is aware of the case of the S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch," the company said in a statement. µ