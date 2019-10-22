Firefox lets you generate reports of who is trying to spy on you

OPEN SOURCE SUPREMO The Mozilla Foundation has revealed the latest additions to its security-focused Firefox browser.

Following on from the Enhanced Tracking Protection features introduced over the course of 2019, the latest edition of Firefox adds the option to generate a report showing you exactly what you've been protected from.

You can see all cookies and social media trackers that have been detected and blocked over a given period. That might give you a clue as to why you're getting the adverts you do, and what sites are causing you problems.

By blocking trackers, advertisers are unable to build a profile of you based on your browsing habits. That means that information can't be either stored for future use or used to serve you adverts.

Mozilla explains: "Similar to a car's dashboard, we created an easy to view the report within Firefox and have taken the extra steps to protect you when you're online, so you can enjoy your time without having to worry about who's tracking you or potentially using your data or browsing history without your knowledge. "

The report also shows any attempts to create a 'fingerprint' of your screen to identify you, which Firefox can block, or any attempts to install crypto-mining code.

The service can also be used to check if any of the passwords in your password manager (aka Firefox Lockwise) have been pwned in breaches, as Firefox can cross-reference its list of known breaches against what you have stored.

And just in case you have to use it, there's also an interface where you can view and update your passwords and other credentials, as well as check how many devices have access to your passwords through Firefox Sync.

"The industry uses dark patterns to push people to "consent" to an unimaginable amount of data collection. These interfaces are designed to push you to allow tracking your behaviour as you browse the web," said Selena Deckelmann, senior director of Firefox Engineering at Mozilla.

"Firefox's Data Privacy Principles are concise and clear. We respect your privacy, time, and attention. You deserve better. For Firefox, this is business as usual. And we extend this philosophy to how we protect you from others online."

Also in this edition, the path information of web searches (the HTTP bit) is hidden so the bad guys can't use that against you either. µ