Apple's 16in MacBook will reportedly launch any day now

The 16in MacBook will make its official debut any day now

THE OFFICIAL UNVEILING of Apple's long-rumoured 16in MacBook could be just days away.

So says DigiTimes, which has heard from "supply chain sources" that the big-screened MacBook will be available by the end of October. This isn't the first time we've heard such a rumour, but given there's a little over a week remaining of the month, Apple is likely to announce the device any day now.

DigiTimes' report claims that Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer has already begun shipping the 16in MacBook Pro, which it claims will boast "superthin bezels" in order to squeeze a 16in display into a 15in chassis. As per IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin, the screen's resolution will weight in at 3,072x1,920 pixels.

The report also adds weight to the rumours that Apple will ditch the much-maligned Butterfly keyboard on the 16in MacBook, opting instead for an all-new 'scissor-switch' mechanism. This reworked design, as per reports, will allow for a low profile keyboard with small gaps between the keys to prevent debris from getting in between them - one of the problems that cause borkage on current MacBook keyboards.

Apple's 16in MacBook is also expected to pack Intel's 10nm Ice Lake or Coffee Lake Refresh processors, though the former is unlikely given Intel hasn't yet announced Ice Lake chips appropriate for a high-end MacBook Pro. A separate leak claims that the upcoming laptop will also get a powerful 96W USB-C charger.

In terms of pricing, the 16in MacBook Pro will reportedly sell for upwards of $3,000 (around £2,450), with Apple positioning it between the iMac and iMac Pro as an, er, "portable" option for those after a professional-grade device.

DigiTimes' report comes just days after the 16in MacBook showed up in a macOS beta, another sign that the arrival of the laptop is imminent. µ