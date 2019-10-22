AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X topples Intel's Core i9-10980XE in leaked 3DMark scores

LEAKED BENCHMARKS have all-but-confirmed that AMD's incoming Ryzen 9 3950X will keep the high-end Intel Core i9-10980XE at bay.

Neither CPU has been released yet, but processor performance leaker TUM_APISAK tweeted 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark results for both chips.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core - FIRE STRIKE



Physics Score 32XXXhttps://t.co/budy9vfMiH — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) 19 October 2019

The Ryzen 9 3950X scored 29,663 in the benchmark, while the Core i9-10980XE scored 20,703. That would indicate that Team Red's processor has Intel's CPU licked in this performance test at least.

However, it's worth noting that both CPUs were tested on different base machines; for example, the Intel CPU had 32,768MB of RAM, while the top-end Ryzen 9 had 16,384MB of memory to play with.

Nevertheless, the difference between the two processors showcases how much grunt the Ryzen 9 3950X, due for imminent release, has up its silicon sleeve. Previous leaks have shown it can already manage to hit 4.3GHz across all of its 16 cores, which is no mean feat.

The Ryzen 9 3950X is the top-end of the Ryzen 3000-series lineup and is set to be a chip for top-of-the-line consumer PCs, likely gaming rigs. The Core i9-10980XE processor is a Cascade Lake-X CPU, which is the successor to the Skylake-X family of processors designed for particularly high-performance machines setup to tackle serious compute workloads rather than crunch through games and streaming.

As such, there's an argument that the two processors can't really be properly compared, especially as the Cascade Lake-X processor is likely to cost a heck of a lot more than Team Red's CPU.

And chips from both brands also tend to perform their best in certain tasks, so we're not going to place our bets on either chip being more of a powerhouse over the other.

But the Ryzen 9 3950X is shaping up to be an impressive chip all the same, and if it remains keenly priced it could be the processor for anyone wanting to build a powerful gaming rig without completely breaking the bank. µ