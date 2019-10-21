Apple's ARM-based Macs are probably arriving next year

2020 IS LOOKING like a big year for Apple fans. Not only is a 5G iPhone on the cards, but the firm also looks set to debut its first ARM-based Mac.

So says a report from Bloomberg, which reiterates previous speculation that Apple will next year show of Macs that run custom processors in order to deliver "greater efficiency and lower battery drain." They could show up alongside the 16in MacBook, though some rumours claim that could launch this month.

Bloomberg isn't alone in its prediction, as er, Intel is also said to be expecting Apple to transition to ARM-based Mac chips starting next year.

A shift to custom-based ARM chips, while bad news for Intel, would be hardly surprising. It would see Apple more closely merging its hardware efforts, and would also mean the firm no longer have to deal with issues such as Intel's ongoing processor shortages, which could see new MacBooks make it to market more quickly.

Bloomberg's report also sheds some more light on Apple's long-rumoured AR goggles, which it expects to also show up at some point next year. It claims the glasses, which will have holographic displays in their lenses, will "synchronize with a wearer's iPhone to display things such as texts, emails, maps, and games over the user's field of vision."

Apple is also considering including a dedicated App Store with the face-worn wearable, according to the report.

Previous rumours suggest that the headset, which recently cropped up in an iOS 13 beta, would be powered by a "powerful" 5nm Apple-made processor, rather than relying on a nearby iPhone.

And as if that wasn't enough to whet the appetite of iFans, the firm is also said to be prepping to launch a new Apple Watch with sleep tracking features. Calm yourselves. µ