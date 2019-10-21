Samsung won't support Linux on DeX in Android 10

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED it is to kill off its Linux on DeX programme after just under a year.

The beta programme allowed users to run an entire Linux distro on their Samsung device, using the company's DeX feature to connect it to an external monitor and keyboard to create a complete desktop computer.

However, Samsung has announced that the Android 10 builds for its devices will remove the feature. DeX users will still be able to access a customised version of Android, but the Linux option will be gone.

It told users in an email: "Linux on DeX will not be supported on Android 10 Beta. Once you update your device to Android OS 10, you will not be able to perform a version rollback to Android Pie. If you decide to update your device to Android 10 Beta, we recommend backing up data before updating."

When combined with the Knox security platform, DeX makes a formidable secure instance of a desktop. It works with an optional accessory, the DeX Hub (third party versions are also available), which also provides all the necessary ports to connect peripherals.

DeX ("DEsktop eXperience") was introduced with the Samsung Galaxy 8 range and has been available on all Galaxy and Note devices since. Dex on Linux was first branded as DeX on Galaxy before it arrived on the Note 9.

Although a desktop version of Android may feel like a poor relation to a full Linux distro (yes, yes, we know, Android is basically a Linux distro itself), things have moved on since we tried to do a whole month using nothing but Android.

We now live in an age of Chromebooks with Android apps and a much more mature operating system, and as both Samsung and Huawei has proved, there is some kind of appetite for schemes like DeX. Just not enough. μ