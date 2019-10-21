EU's Microsoft probe throws up 'serious concerns' over GDPR compliance

Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Redmond

THE EUROPEAN UNION has expressed concerns over the use of Microsoft products in its institutions.

The European Data Protection Supervision has given its preliminary verdict after it launched an investigation in April looking specifically into how Microsoft's contracts with the EU were being conducted.

It found that there were "serious issues" over compliance with GDPR and other data protection rules, reports Reuters.

This isn't a huge shock. It's generally thought that most of big tech has still got some serious work to do to be fully compliant with the laws which were introduced last May.

"Though the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary results reveal serious concerns over the compliance of the relevant contractual terms with data protection rules and the role of Microsoft as a processor for EU institutions using its products and services," it said.

Exactly what happens now remains to be seen - after all, this is just an early report, a warning shot if you will - that there's a conversation to be had about how Microsoft conducts itself.

The report doesn't specify what products it is referring to, but there's likely to be everything from standard Windows 10 through to Azure Cloud and even Bing services that are currently under the microscope.

Some products have a range of competitors and would be easy to replace. Others, such as Windows itself would prove trickier as, such is its dominance, we've seen attempts to remove it in municipalities like Munich being reversed, in no small part because people can be resistant to change.

After all, for many, Windows is the only operating system they have ever used and learning to use Linux, or Chrome OS would involve a lot of support.

Although Google seems to be a the centre of the EU's ire at the moment, Microsoft has had its fair share of run-ins with the bloc in the past, not least of all the legendarily "browser ballot" designed to reduce the dominance of Internet Explorer. µ