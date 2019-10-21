Microsoft clarifies hardware requirements for Windows 10's November Update

Windows 10 will require all chips to be cooked in vegetable oil

MICROSOFT HAS GIVEN DETAILS of the final requirements for machines running the latest versions of Windows 10.

The current (1903) build and imminent November 2019 Update (1909) are, in essence, one and the same, so the required specifications are identical. It's a bit weird for Redmond to be updating specs for a current build, but hey, we'll run with it.

Intel's 10th generation Core processors are now supported, along with Xeon E-22, Atom, Pentium and Celeron CPUs.

AMD support includes all of Team Red's 7th-generation processors, and select Athlon, Opteron and EPYC. 3rd-gen Ryzen is also being added to existing 2nd-gen support.

There's also some stuff about Qualcomm chips too, including the Microsoft SQ-1 in the forthcoming Surface Pro X, but let's not get too bogged down in that whole Windows 10X malarky for now. Snapdragon chips aren't really designed for the full Windows experience so it kind of muddies the water.

The good news is it doesn't appear there are any nasty surprises for anyone planning to upgrade from Windows 7, as it seems that even Windows 7 and 8.1 are being spared a huge squeeze - the only issue comes if you're trying to run a very old build on a newer machine.

Quite often the problem comes not because of these physical requirements, but whether the firmware (ie the BIOS) has been updated by the manufacturer.

In some cases, we've seen a laptop that's perfectly capable of running the latest Windows being scuppered by a lack of vendor support, so second-hand buyer, beware.

The 1909 Build of Windows 10 is expected in the next two to three weeks. It's not as comprehensive as previous bi-annual editions, concentrating on a few new features overlaid on the existing 1903 release from this spring.

It's hoping that by keeping things simple, it will avoid some of the spectacular borkage that it has suffered during previous updates. µ