The rumoured 16in MacBook Pro pops up in macOS beta

SINCE APPLE BRUTALLY killed the 17in MacBook Pro in 2012, the most expensive MacBook available has been the souped up 15in model. For a company that loves rolling around in piles of money as much as Apple, that's a problem. So is it really any wonder that a costly 16in model is in the works?

That's been the rumour for months, but now we have something a little more concrete to go on. Well, let concrete and more pixely, but you get the idea. A picture of a new, larger MacBook Pro has appeared in the macOS beta, and Apple betas are usually pretty reliable, given that's the first place both the iPhone X and iPad Pro redesign popped up.

The pictures above, found in the macOS 10.15.1 beta, were uncovered by French site MacGeneration and there's a subtle but clear difference between the two. The larger MacBook (right) seems to have skinnier bezels, which is always popular for a more immersive spreadsheet.

Of course, an icon change can't tell us about the keyboard type, and that's an ongoing bugbear of Mac enthusiasts. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that this will be the first MacBook where the company ditches the unpopular butterfly keyboard in favour of the scissor-switch of old.

As these pictures have arrived in the OS beta, that's a good sign that a new laptop announcement is imminent. Rumours earlier in the year suggested the 16in version would debut in October which feels a touch unlikely at this point, given we've only got 10 days of the month left. Still, be on the lookout for news of an Apple event in the next few days, if you can stomach another long-winded keynote from Cook & Co. µ