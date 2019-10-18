RIPE NCC warns that it will run out of IPv4 allocations next month

AFTER YEARS of being warned that we will soon run out of IP addresses, it looks like the end really is nigh.

Ripe NCC, the regional registry for European internet infrastructure has warned that the last block of addresses will most likely be allotted in November. Then, once they're gone, that's it.

Well, not strictly. We're talking specifically about IPv4 addresses, the ones you're used to seeing. The newer IPv6 protocol is fighting fit. Problem is, huge swathes of the internet aren't ready for it yet.

RIPE NCC spoke to over 4,000 network operators and a third of them ranked the shortage of IPv4 addresses as one of their top-three challenges.

The findings also show that over half of those questioned will need a new stock of addresses in the next two to three years.

RIPE NCC explains: "On October 2, we announced that we had one million IPv4 addresses left in our available pool, which we expect to run out in November 2019. Any IPv4 addresses we recover after this point will be allocated to new entrants via a waiting list. This will probably be a few hundred thousand addresses - not much compared to the many millions that networks in our region need. "

IPv6 was supposed to have been commonplace long before we reached this point. After all, as RIPE NCC points out: "It's important to note that we have been in a state of IPv4 exhaustion since 2012, when we reached our final allocation from IANA. "

It's not like we weren't warned, either: "IPv4 'run-out' has long been anticipated and planned for by the technical community and no one needs to worry about the Internet suddenly breaking.

"But it does mean that the pressure will continue to build for many networks, necessitating the use of complex and expensive workarounds. Our advice to network operators is to take stock of their IP resources and to make sure their IPv6 plans are making progress".

It will still be years before most of us find ourselves unable to get an IP address allocation when we need one. Operators still have millions of unused addresses between them, but it's unnerving that despite several ISPs telling us last year that they'd be rolling out IPv6 support during 2019, we've got just over two months to go and we're not aware of any that have deployed. µ