Intel says it'll reveal its race and gender pay gap publically

INTEL HAS REVEALED that it'll be publishing detailed pay data in relation to gender and race in a first for the company.

While the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires companies of more than 100 people to share this data, it's for governmental use only, with no naming and/or shaming planned. Intel must be reasonably confident that it doesn't fare too badly on these metrics, as it's planning on letting the public pore through the data anyway.

"The risk of releasing this information is backlash over the data not being where you want it to be," Julie Ann Overcash, Intel's vice president of human resources and director of compensation and benefits told Bloomberg. "You must be willing to put yourself out there as a company that can withstand criticism to achieve real progress."

While Intel says it has hit gender parity across 107,000 employees in 50 countries, it's not all plain sailing. Last month it reached a settlement to the tune of $5m with the US Department of Labor over the accusation that female, black and Hispanic employees were not being fairly compensated compared to their white, male brethren.

Still, this transparency is undoubtedly a good thing. While other large firms like Google, Apple and Facebook do publish their own diversity stats, they're often top-level data which a cynic might suggest is more about PR than shining a light on inequality. If Intel's upcoming reveal uses the same deep-dive stats the government is getting, they should be significantly more informative.

Intel didn't say when it would be releasing its new batch of information, but companies were due to send their data to the government by 25 September. Apparently by that deadline, only half of required employers had done so, though - which ultimately means your guess is as good as ours. µ