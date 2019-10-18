Amazon spills the beans on Nvidia's Shield TV Pro

Looks a bit like the last one, but that dedicated Netflix button will save you literally seconds.

THE WORD "PRO" sure gets a lot of abuse in the tech world. Nominally it means "professional", but you don't see Apple's Genius bar asking for a customer's qualifications before they can buy an iPhone 11 Pro.

Now Nvidia is getting on this slightly silly branding bandwagon with the Shield TV Pro. For people who stream Netflix to a professional standard, and one day hope to compete at an international level presumably.

Of course, Nvidia hasn't officially announced the Shield TV Pro. But Amazon has done it on the company's behalf, accidentally listing the product before hastily pulling it down. You're looking at an upgrade to the Tegra X1+ processor and a new triangular remote with a dedicated Netflix button - if that doesn't scream professional, we don't know what does.

The processor upgrade should give a performance boost of up to 25 per cent, which makes the world's most powerful Android TV box even more powerful. That may sound like damning with faint praise - like being blown away by the world's tallest toddler, say - but the original Nvidia Shield TV remains significantly ahead of its rivals despite getting on for four years old now. Indeed, the Tegra X1 used in the original Shield is said to be the same one that powers Nintendo's Switch.

This extra processing grunt should give the Shield Pro new powers: Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound is now supported, and it'll also feature "AI upscaling", which should offer "crisper, clearer, video enhanced to 4K resolution in real-time." Hmm, we'll believe that when we see it.

The listing promises a release on 28 October with a price of $199.99. That's around £155, but given the 2017 Shield TV launched at £190, we'd expect a more straightforward screwing over of £1 = $1 if it makes it to Blighty. µ