Motorola's foldable Razr is almost ready for showtime

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2004! Motorola's long-rumoured reboot of the flip phone has taken a step closer to being a reality, rather than the nostalgic fantasy of people who grew up in the 1990s and haven't quite let go.

Motorola has sent out invites to an event in Las Vegas in 26 days' time, on Wednesday 13 November, where it promises the "highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."

True, Motorola doesn't explicitly say it's a Razr event, but like all phone manufacturers, the company's idea of cryptic is pitched at the difficulty level of a cereal box word search. Not only does it include a GIF of a phone closing, captured by CNET, it also promises that "you're going to flip".

"Flip". Like a flip phone, y'see, but also a term colloquially used to suggest disbelief at something unexpected. It's a thinker, alright.

The return of the Razr has been on the cards since the start of the year when Motorola promised it wouldn't be missing the boat on the foldable wave, to somewhat mix nautical metaphors.

The mixed successes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold doesn't seem to have dampened the company's enthusiasm, but the only similarities between the handsets are said to be the ability to fold and optimistic pricing. On the inside, the Razr is rumoured to be distinctly midrange, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor being backed by either 4 or 6GB RAM and a 2,730mAh battery.

That feels a bit much for a handset that is rumoured to sell for $1,500 - or around £1,170, but everything is unsubstantiated at the time of writing. Maybe Motorola will surprise us on the day at an event that promises special guests and "a journey through immersive performances."

Really guys, a press release is just fine. Better in fact. µ