AMD slip-up reveals Ryzen 7 3750X CPU with 105W TDP
But it might never see the light of a PC bay
AMD HAS ACCIDENTALLY let slip that a Ryzen 7 3750X is on its way, with Team Red's Product Master guide prematurely outing the new Ryzen 3000-series CPU.
Serial chip-leak-spotter @Komachi spied the latest Product Master Guide, noting that it detailed the Ryzen 7 3750X and confirmed it will sport a thermal design power of 105W if it makes it to the market.
[AMD] Product Master (Sep 2019) https://t.co/45rqEGT7HT— 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) 16 October 2019
Regular chip followers won't need a great deal of mental horsepower to work out that such a CPU would sit between the current Ryzen 7 3700X and the Ryzen 7 3800X. Both those processors are eight-core, 16-thread parts, and we'd expect the Ryzen 7 3750X to have the same configuration.
What the chip could bring to the table is a higher clock speed than the Ryzen 7 3700X, which has a TDP of 65W. The extra TDP headroom the Ryzen 7 3750X is slated to have would give it more scope to chase the clock speed the Ryzen 7 3800X offers; a 3.9GHz base and a 4.5GHz turbo clock.
As for price, the Ryzen 7 3800 costs around £389, while the Ryzen 7 3700X comes with a £300 price tag, so we'd expect the Ryzen 7 3750X to be somewhere between £330 and £360.
However, this is all speculation based on a leaked document. There's no guarantee that the Ryzen 7 3750X will ever see the light of day.
There could be an argument it doesn't really offer enough to separate it from the Ryzen 7 3800 and Ryzen 7 3700X.
But more chip options is not really a bad thing providing AMD can deliver the demand for slices of Zen 2-based silicon. And the CPU could be aimed at OEMs that want to make certain PCs within a particular power envelope and price range.
For now, we'll have to wait and see if this leak bears fruit. µ
