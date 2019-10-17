Samsung scrambles to squash S10 sensor security snafu

SAMSUNG IS RUSHING to fix a bug in the Galaxy S10's fingerprint scanner that allows the phone to be unlocked with anyone's digit, providing a third-party screen protector is being used.

The bug came to light when one Lisa Nelson found that a screen protector she bought off eBay allowed any fingerprint to unlock her Galaxy S10. The protector in question was one of those gel-based layers designed to keep the screen safe but not intrude too much on the handset's design.

Obviously, this is a big security problem, especially as many people use screen protectors to keep their slick-looking phones safe from scuffs and butterfingered accidents.

Reuters reported that Samsung has since acknowledged the scanner-borking bug and will patch it as a matter of priority.

"Samsung Electronics is aware of the case of the S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch," Samsung told Reuters.

If you have a Galaxy S10 and are using a third-party case, we'd suggest you opt for face unlock feature if you're keen on biometric security, at least until your handset gets patched. And best keep your phone out of reach of dodgy looking folks who want to pry on your phone's photos and contact list.

Since the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner made its debut in the Galaxy S10, there have been mixed reviews over its performance and responsiveness. We found that it's a tad slower than the optical fingerprint scanner used on the OnePlus 7T, for example.

While biometric security is rather neat these days, offering a much easier way to log into secure apps, devices and services, it is still far from infallible.

Fingerprint scanners seem the easiest to spoof; that could be one of the reasons why Google's Pixel 4 phones have ditched the fingerprint reader, relying on face recognition instead. µ