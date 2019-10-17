Ubuntu 19.10 'Eoan Ermine' brings Nvidia driver support by default

LINUX LOVING Canonical has just confirmed availability of version 19.10 of its Ubuntu operating system.

As you'd expect the update (aka 'Eoan Ermine') includes a whole bunch of new features and capabilities as the Linux distro hits its 15th birthday.

Notably, this is the first version to include Nvidia GPU drivers by default as part of the package (though installation remains optional) which should please the growing number of people using it on machines that are capable.

Edge computing fans can revel in MicroK8s, a strict confinement Kubernetes environment built into the system offering a small footprint with lots of optional packages, making it ideal for powering devices like gateways and managed bridges.

This model also includes support for the latest version of Raspberry Pi - the Pi 4 Model B - citing its ability to handle powerful workloads despite its diminutive size.

This is the first edition to be officially 64-bit only, but Canonical has since backed down slightly, confirming select 32-bit builds will be available.

Other additions include Charmed Openstack's Train release, and an ‘integrated AI developer experience' through Kubeflow. Better still, both Kubeflow and MicroK8s offer updates for dependencies so transitioning should be a breeze.

System administrators will be glad to see support for ZFS on the root partition, and a zsys package which will allow for snapshots of any Ubuntu instance, and easy rollback if there's a problem.

"In the 15 years since the first Ubuntu release, we have seen Ubuntu evolve from the desktop to become the platform of choice across public cloud, open infrastructure, IoT and AI. With the 19.10 release, Ubuntu continues to deliver strong support, security and superior economics to enterprises, developers and the wider community," said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

Plus, yes, of course, there's a dark theme in the updated and rather snazzy GNOME 3.34, which also offers drag and drop into categorised folders.

As usual, 19.10 is a short term version (the LTS versions end in a .4) and might not be considered suitable for mass deployment - but whatever your situation, you'll be able to download it from 23rd October. µ