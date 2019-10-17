Stack Overflow reveals that DevOps is the key to happiness

RENOWNED DEVELOPER COMMUNITY Stack Overflow has released a new version of its Salary Calculator, designed to help developers find the right rate for their job in an ever-changing market.

The tool, now in its third year, also throws up some interesting statistics about how different countries pay different programmers, depending on demographics and the skills involved. It also ranks on education and experience level to calculate the rate for the job.

The data is collated from over 90,000 responses to the annual Stack Overflow Developer Survey, one of the few surveys we trust thanks to its high sample size.

There's a rise in wages in languages like Scala, Redis, Go, and Apache Spark but Wordpress and PHP contracts attract lower wages. JavaScript skills are so ubiquitous that it is not a skill that significantly affects pay.

Once again this year, the big money is in DevOps, which tops the table across multiple territories, whilst the worst paid job appears to be a designer. The data also showed that DevOps workers have the highest rate of happiness, which is nice.

Data Science appears to be a profitable area too, but it's worth pointing out that these highly analytical roles are usually pegged to a higher level of experience and education.

This is true across the board - degrees definitely mean more earnability.

Geographically, the best places to be are the USA and Canada where the average wage has gone up around five per cent.

Here, though, it's mixed news - along with other major tech countries like Russia, India, Germany and Brazil, wages here have stayed ‘stable' but that's it, no big rises.

If you want to see how you fare, you can check out the Salary Calculator here, or if you prefer, just have a wade through the data, it's fascinating stuff. µ