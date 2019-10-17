Californians with AMD Bulldozer or Piledriver CPUs can claim $300 in compensation

AMD IS COUGHING UP CASH to Californians who bought its Bulldozer and Piledriver processors as part of a settlement agreed in August.

Owners of the chips can claim a chunk of the $12.1m AMD agreed to pay to settle the chip court case, with $300 going to folks in California who bought an AMD FX-8120, 8150, 8320, 8350, 8370, 9370, or 9590 CPU.

The Bulldozer and Piledriver chips were arguably a bit of a black mark on Team Red's copybook.

While AMD advertised the CPUs as eight-core parts, it turns out the processors didn't have fully-independent cores; instead, they had four dual-core modules combined to deliver an eight-core chip, so essentially the chips were were quad-core CPUs playing dress-up as octa-core processors.

The CPUs didn't exactly sell like hotcakes, but some folks that did buy the processors got a bit miffed at the core layout and felt short-changed by Team Red, which touted the chips as the "first native eight-core desktop processor".

So Cali readers who've got one of the CPUs and are fed up of sunshine and tacos can pop on over to a dedicated microsite to submit a claim for compensation.

However, it's worth noting that the more people going after a chunk of the cash will result in less compensation being doled out. And after lawyer fees and other costs are taken into account, the compensation amount might be peanuts for those slow off the mark.

As for AMD, things are now looking up for the company, as not only will it have Ryzen-based chips in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, it also has a custom CPU for the Surface Laptop 3 15, which indicates that Team Red is delivering its A-game these days. µ