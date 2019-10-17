It's time to save your Yahoo Groups content before it's deleted

REMEMBER YAHOO GROUPS?

Of course you don't. Nobody does. But at one time, before Facebook monetised people being nice to each other, it was a great way of organising like-minded people in one place.

All good things come to an end and now, so does Yahoo Groups. The service is set to be closed down as far as new content goes on the 28th October, with all content deleted from servers on 14 December.

Yahoo will not be keeping an archive of anything, so Group admins are officially on notice - download it or use it.

Yahoo even reminds users of the types of things that they might have stored in the system: "Files, Polls, Links, Photos, Folders, Calendar, Database, Attachments, Conversations, Email Updates, Message Digest, and Message History."

The full announcement from Yahoo reads: "Yahoo has made the decision to no longer allow users to upload content to the Yahoo Groups site.

"Beginning 28 October, you won't be able to upload any more content to the site, and as of December 14 all previously posted content on the site will be permanently removed. You'll have until that date to save anything you've uploaded."

If you want to download individual files and photos, you can do that within the Groups interface, but the best way to ensure you get everything will be to do a full data dump from the Yahoo Privacy Dashboard.

Yahoo assures that for the moment: "You'll still be able to communicate with your groups via email and search for private groups on the site. In addition, admins will continue to have limited access to group settings and administration tools."

Yahoo Groups has had its heyday, but it still remains one of the biggest repositories of message boards in the world, and with nearly two decades of history within, there's an awful lot of history at threat right now. µ