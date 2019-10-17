Intel splurges £20m on Smart Edge to boost 5G efforts

INTEL HAS LOOKED OUTSIDE of itself and decided to splurge $27m (around £20m) on Smart Edge, a data-centric Canadian firm that could help it to boost its 5G efforts.

Smart Edge works on software which, in a nutshell, helps separate data and store it on or close to smart devices; such devices tend to be at the edge of a network, hence the company's name.

As such, Intel clearly saw an opportunity for the tech to enhance its efforts to make chips for such edge devices and for 5G infrastructure, which has long been touted as the comms tech that'll kick edge networks and the Internet of Things right up the jacksie.

Dan Rodriguez, Intel's vice president for the chipmaker's data centre group and general manager of the Network Compute Division - someone's busy eh? - seemed pretty enthused about the whole shebang, at least in a very corporate manner.

"This transaction enhances our ability to address the 5G network transformation with a leading position in edge computing. We plan to take full advantage of our combined technologies and teams to accelerate the development of the edge computing market while creating a compelling solution for customers, " said Rodriguez.

Given Smart Edge's software is designed to run on Intel chips, the acquisition makes a lot of sense for Intel's 5G and smart tech efforts. Smart Edge will join Intel's Network and Custom Logic Group (NCLG) once the acquisition deal is done and dusted.

What does this mean for you and us? Probably naff all to begin with. But Smart Edge's software and its data-wrangling chops help make computing devices on edge networks response in a nipper fashion. Trickel this down into the wider tech world and that could yield faster smart home devices and smart city services that are more effective, efficient and responsive.

Don't expect a tech revolution, but as more 5G networks roll out, one could see an evolution in 5G connectivity, how it's used and how effective it could be. µ