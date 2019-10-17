Three suffers its biggest outage in years, borking data and calls for millions

INCREASINGLY INACCURATELY NAMED telecoms provider Three has suffered a major outage overnight with problems reported nationwide.

Reports began at around 11.30pm on Wednesday with customers complaining that they could not access data services or make voice calls. Indeed, the Three website spent most of the night with an "under maintenance" message.

We understand the site was brought down by the weight of customers looking at its status page to find out why their phone wasn't working. It's now back up, but the checker tool has been put behind a queuing system to limit simultaneous connections.

Down Detector logged over 4,000 reports between midnight and 1am on Thursday, yet six hours later, that number had actually increased to 5,000 in the hour between 6am and 7am. Three remained tight-lipped throughout.

After nearly nine hours of silence on the matter, Three has just released a statement saying: "We are currently looking into an issue with our network. We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.

As of now, (10am) services are slowly coming back online, with the advice being to reboot your device if you're having problems.

However, we've found that although that advice worked, data speeds are significantly down on what we'd expect.

Three has a pretty good track record for outages compared to other networks we could mention (cough, O2, cough); the last one was way back in 2015. But what's been quite striking is the slow response from the company which appears to have waited until office hours to do anything - not great for the 24-hour society.

Social media is awash with angry customers who are unable to work because of the issues, with messages from Uber drivers, freelancers and responders saying that their ability to earn had been completely crippled by the outage.

There's been no indication as to what has caused the outage, or how long it will take the network to recover completely.

Social media users bereft of taking photos of smashed avocado - there are support groups available. µ