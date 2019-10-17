O2's 5G network goes live in Cardiff, London and, er... Slough

LATE TO THE PARTY O2 has finally flipped the switch on its 5G network.

O2, the last of the four major UK operators to turn on its ultrafast mobile broadband network, announced on Wednesday that it's 5G services are now available in "key hubs" of Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, London and, er, Slough.

The operator has confirmed that the network - which is being rolled out in partnership with Ericsson and Nokia, rather than Huawei - will be available in over 20 locations, including Coventry Derby, Leicester, Stoke and Windsor, by the end of 2019 with 30 more to follow by next summer.

In terms of pricing, O2's cheapest 5G tariff comes in at £25 per month for 5G data, while the most expensive £40 option will bag you unlimited data. That doesn't include the cost of your device though, so contracts actually work out quite expensive; if you want a Galaxy Note 10 5G with unlimited data, it'll set you back £30 upfront on an, er, two-year-long £82.46 per month tariff.

On the device front, O2 is also offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Galaxy A90 5G and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

Mark Evans, CEO of Telefónica UK, swooned: "Today is a significant moment for our customers and our business as we switch on the O2 5G network.

"We're launching with a range of tariffs that make it easy and fair for customers to access 5G, with flexible plans that cost no more than 4G. We're also switching on 5G in important parts of towns and cities first, places where it will benefit customers and businesses most. I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.

"No one in the country has all the answers today, but I'm excited about getting it into the hands of our customers and working with leading partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation." µ