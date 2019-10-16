Germany says 'ja' to Huawei's involvement in 5G infrastructure

GERMANY WILL ALLOW Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei to participate in the country's upcoming 5G infrastructure projects.

The Federal Network Agency and Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) this week released draft security guidelines for companies that operate networks and handle personal data, which require that network contractors and suppliers must prove they are trustworthy, and demonstrate that they will not transmit confidential information abroad.

This means that as long as Huawei follows the rules, it'll be allowed to play a part in Germany's 5G infrastructure.

"We are not taking a pre-emptive decision to ban any actor, or any company," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert, in a report by Reuters.

The decision, which comes after Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier this year that Germany would not ban any individual firm from supplying equipment for next-generation 5G mobile networks, goes against the advice of the US.

As per reports, US officials have reached out to their government counterparts in Europe and Asia to warn them about the "national security risks" posed by the Chinese firm.

Not only is it good news for Huawei, which has long denied the US gov's accusations, but it's also a win for German mobile carriers, many of which are currently using Huawei equipment. Earlier this year, the operators warned that any ban on Huawei could delay the rollout of 5G services in the country and also cost billions of dollars.

In response to Germany's decision, Huawei said: "Politicising cyber-security will only hinder technology development and social progress while doing nothing to address the security challenges all countries face. Huawei will continue to work openly with regulators, customers, and industry organisations to ensure that mobile networks are secure.

"Over the past 30 years, we have served more than three billion people around the world, and we have maintained a strong track record in security throughout." µ