UK gov's porn age verification plans end prematurely

The end of strict age verification for porn access will come as good news for sausage handlers

THE UK GOVERNMENT'S PLANS TO COCK-BLOCK porn access through strict age checks has climaxed with a flaccid finish, with the whole shebang being shelved.

Digital secretary Nicky Morgan said this week her department would not keep trying to thrust compulsory and strict age verification processes on adult websites. She will instead instruct the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) to erect a "duty of care" for adult websites and companies.

"The government has concluded that this objective of coherence will be best achieved through our wider online harms proposals and, as a consequence, will not be commencing Part 3 of the Digital Economy Act 2017 concerning age verification for online pornography," said Morgan.

"The Digital Economy Act objectives will, therefore, be delivered through our proposed online harms regulatory regime. This course of action will give the regulator discretion on the most effective means for companies to meet their duty of care."

This'll come as good news for folks who enjoy rubbing one out to the orgy of grot the internet has all over it. And it'll no doubt be seen as a happy ending by privacy lovers who loudly choked on the idea that somewhat draconian age verification practices could infringe upon the privacy of jolly masturbators.

Commenting on Wednesday's announcement, Jim Killock, executive director of Open Rights Group said: "Age verification for porn as currently legislated would cause huge privacy problems if it went ahead. We are glad the government has stepped back from creating a privacy disaster, that would lead to blackmail scams and individuals being outed for the sexual preferences.

"However it is still unclear what the government does intend to do, so we will remain vigilant to ensure that new proposals are not just as bad, or worse."

The whole porn age verification affair was a balls-up from the very beginning, as not only was it controversial, but it also appeared the government hadn't really put much thought into how to implement it or how it would affect privacy and the legitimate sites in the porn world.

It was due to be fully inserted into the porn world in June, but it got delayed... somewhat ironic when we'd associate the word 'premature' with mucky internet stuff; look, it's been a tough year folks. µ