AMD Zen 2 will be at the core of Europe's most powerful supercomputer
The ARCHER2 will hit a high supercomputing target come 2020
AMD CHIPS will power Europe's next most powerful ever supercomputer when the mega-machine comes into service in May 2020.
Dubbed the ARCHER2, the supercomputer is being created by HP subsidiary Cray - a dab hand in cranking out supercomputers - and will put 748,544 Zen 2 cores into action to give the kind of tasks that need supercomputing power.
All of those cores will come courtesy of 5,848 compute nodes, with each touting dual AMD Rome 65-core CPUs running at 2.2GHz. When mixed with 1.5 petabytes of system memory, the ARCHER2 is set to kick out 28 petaflops per second of peak performance.
Oh, you're after more specs are you? Well, the ARCHER2 is also set to have 23 Shasta Mountain direct liquid-cooled cabinets, 14.5 petabytes of Lustre work storage across four file systems, and 1.1 petabytes of all-flash Lustre BurstBUffer file system.
In short, the ARCHER2 is set to be one heck of a supercomputer, and AMD can hold its head high that it has its CPUs at the core of the machine, rather than Intel or IBM.
Despite the ARCHER2 set to claim Europe's most-powerful supercomputer next year, it's not going to be based in say France or Switzerland; the University of Edinburgh will host the machine. Whether the UK will share this supercomputer power with Europe if and when Brexit comes into effect has yet to be made clear.
And for the average PC fan, all this supercomputer stuff might seem like PC puff. But there's a good chance that what AMD learns in the supercomputer world could slowly filter down into its desktop and laptop-grade CPUs, meaning potentially more bang-for-the-buck out PCs with the latest AMD chips, though that's wild we-need-a-beer guesswork. µ
INQ Latest
Twitter outlines how far Trump would have to go to get censored
He'll be fine, as long as he uses the BEST words
Internet Archive adds another 2,500 MS-DOS games to play for free
Just remember, by today's standards, probably a load of old twaddle
Google's virtual reality dream is over
Daydream becomes a nightmare as firm calls time on VR initiative
EC orders Broadcom to halt 'anticompetitive' exclusivity deals
Watchdog chips away at company's dominance