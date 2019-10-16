AMD Zen 2 will be at the core of Europe's most powerful supercomputer

AMD CHIPS will power Europe's next most powerful ever supercomputer when the mega-machine comes into service in May 2020.

Dubbed the ARCHER2, the supercomputer is being created by HP subsidiary Cray - a dab hand in cranking out supercomputers - and will put 748,544 Zen 2 cores into action to give the kind of tasks that need supercomputing power.

All of those cores will come courtesy of 5,848 compute nodes, with each touting dual AMD Rome 65-core CPUs running at 2.2GHz. When mixed with 1.5 petabytes of system memory, the ARCHER2 is set to kick out 28 petaflops per second of peak performance.

Oh, you're after more specs are you? Well, the ARCHER2 is also set to have 23 Shasta Mountain direct liquid-cooled cabinets, 14.5 petabytes of Lustre work storage across four file systems, and 1.1 petabytes of all-flash Lustre BurstBUffer file system.

In short, the ARCHER2 is set to be one heck of a supercomputer, and AMD can hold its head high that it has its CPUs at the core of the machine, rather than Intel or IBM.

Despite the ARCHER2 set to claim Europe's most-powerful supercomputer next year, it's not going to be based in say France or Switzerland; the University of Edinburgh will host the machine. Whether the UK will share this supercomputer power with Europe if and when Brexit comes into effect has yet to be made clear.

And for the average PC fan, all this supercomputer stuff might seem like PC puff. But there's a good chance that what AMD learns in the supercomputer world could slowly filter down into its desktop and laptop-grade CPUs, meaning potentially more bang-for-the-buck out PCs with the latest AMD chips, though that's wild we-need-a-beer guesswork. µ