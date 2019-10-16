Google devices boss says you should warn visitors they could be recorded

DO YOU warn people that they may be monitored by smart speakers when they enter your home?

Google's devices boss, Rick Osterloh, would, though by his own admission it's not something that he's given a lot of thought.

During yesterday's Pixel launch, whilst answering a question from the floor, he said: "It's quite important for all these technologies to think about all users... we have to consider all stakeholders that might be in proximity."

But that wasn't quite the question. This, on the other hand, was: "Does the owner of a home need to disclose to a guest? I would and do when someone enters into my home, and it's probably something that the products themselves should try to indicate."

At present, Google Home devices without a screen only show an indicator that they are on mute or are listening to a question. When they're just listening ambient, they sink into the background, great for decor, bad for disclosure.

This is just the latest in a long line of examples of where human manners and etiquette are being dragged kicking and screaming on, because of technology. Whether its the question of using your phone at the dinner table or the if a bot should identify itself to a human, we're constantly looking to create the norms that go with the devices we've incorporated into our everyday lives.

The law in Britain allows for people to be recorded without prior consent, providing it's for personal use. But you could argue the recordings that your devices make are for Google's use and therefore you should disclose in order to comply with the law.

All that said, the relevant laws don't cover smart speakers, so we're just going to have to wait for the first court case to set a precedent. µ

In the meantime, if you want to cover your butt, check your local laws. Then, maybe a discrete sign near the front door will suffice, and you won't have to think about it again. µ