Internet Archive adds another 2,500 MS-DOS games to play for free

We crawl on our knees towards our Doom

THE INTERNET ARCHIVE has released its latest treasure trove of online history - this time, it's MS-DOS games.

A good 2,500 titles have arrived bringing the overall haul of abandonware to over 7,000, and although the vast majority of them are absolute bobbins, there's actually quite a few tasty timewasters of yore.

Take your pick from the likes of Wipeout, Microsoft Flight Simulator, International Sensible Soccer and the first Elder Scrolls title, amongst many others.

As ever, you don't need to download them. The Internet Archive already embeds a version of EM-DOSbox that lets you play anything in the archive straight from your browser. There is an option to download them online if you prefer though.

We're not sure if Tommy's Global Thermonuclear War and Silly Knight will cause much strain on the servers, but we spotted the first Monkey Island title, which is a good sign that there are some serious diamonds in the rough.

If games aren't your thing, there's also the MS-DOS Showcase section, for historically significant or otherwise noteworthy software.

Say hi to Clippy for us.

The Internet Archive has been tirelessly working to preserve the history of our online lives in a variety of ways. Best known for the "Wayback Machine" which caches snapshots of old pages, it has also been backing up a range of media, from old databases to 78 RPM vinyl records.

All are considered otherwise abandoned and are therefore available to the public to use free of charge.

Other titles of… um… varying quality that we've spotted include the original Oregon Trail, Pac Man, Gauntlet, Paper Boy, Doom and best of the bunch, President-Elect 1988 Edition, which presumably lets you play the role of George Bush Sr, which is bound to end well.

There's also Girlfriend Construction Kit which, we suspect promises more than we can hope for it to deliver. µ