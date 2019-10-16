Google's virtual reality dream is over

THE DREAM of virtual reality is over for Google as the search giant has called time on its Daydream VR initiative.

Daydream acted as a framework for VR on Android phones, while the Daydream View provided a decent smartphone-powered headset and controller package.

The whole thing worked reasonably well in our experience, but Daydream didn't exactly come flush with a load of VR content, nor has Google seemingly ploughed a load of resources or attention into VR of late.

And a lack of attention from both users and developers is why the curtain is pretty much falling on Daydream. Google announced on Wednesday that it'll no longer flog its Daydream View goggles, nor with the Pixel 4 support the VR platform.

"[There] hasn't been the broad consumer or developer adoption we had hoped, and we've seen decreasing usage over time of the Daydream View headset," a Google spokesperson told us in a canned statement. "So while we are no longer selling Daydream View or supporting Daydream on Pixel 4, the Daydream app and store will remain available for existing users."

While Daydream won't be fully killed off, it looks very much like it's being put out to pasture and Google won't be dedicating any effort into building out the platform.

The move is hardly surprising, as smartphone VR isn't something we see people getting particularly excited about. But at least Google made the effort to create a VR platform and has the guts to not when something hasn't been a major success.

Speaking of Google trying things, it hasn't been shy about its gaming streaming efforts, as Stadia is set to arrive 19 November and could put the metaphorical cat among the equally metaphorical pigeons in the gaming world.

And with Daydream being put to bed, there's likely more scope for Google to really hone in on making Stadia the gaming streaming service of choice, especially as it's likely to face tough competition from Microsoft's Project xCloud. µ