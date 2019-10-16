Google's upgraded Assistant will be US English-only at launch

AS A LONDON-BASED SITE, certain things matter to us. One of them is when a big launch happens, coda'ed with "US-only".

Tuesday's Google hardware event was heavy on new tech, but one of the headliners is, at least for now, labelled with the dreaded moniker.

Google Assistant received a major upgrade, first detailed at this year's Google I/O, which sees the voice data shrunk to a fraction of its size reducing latency and improving functionality.

Unfortunately, it does appear that the whole thing is, at least to start with, going to be only available in US English.

That's not a huge problem - if you want the new Assistant, you just have to give up the friendly-but-plummy accent you're used to. It should still work - we have Assistant devices set to lots of different languages and voices on the same network.

Plus, we should add that several sites have already started tearing down APKs and it seems that there's Canadian English (ey?). British English and Singapore English are all set up and ready to roll out.

That suggests that other dialects of English are imminent and that non-English versions will doubtless follow.

As well as a funky new AI, the version can understand the context a lot better, so when you're in conversation with Assistant, it'll feel a bit more like talking to a person.

It's also a lot better at phone functions like opening apps with your voice and sending texts - all things it could do before, but now it does them less slowly and messily.

The main feature, however, is improved speed, which has come about through the reduced size of the voice data, which lets the vast majority of functionality occur locally, so you'll lose that irritating lag whilst your words and its replies traverse the super-highway. µ