Huawei shrugs off US ban as it reports an increase in smartphone sales

CHINESE FIRM Huawei has defied US sanctions to report a double-digit increase in sales.

While earlier reports had predicted that Huawei was preparing to weather a drop in smartphone sales of 40 to 60 million as a result of the US ban, the firm this week announced that it has flogged more than 185 million smartphones in the first three quarters of 2019, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

This comes less than a month after Huawei was forced to launch its Mate 30 flagship without Google Services pre-installed, as the US government's entity list prevents US companies - including Google - from doing business with the Chinese firm. Instead, the Mate 30 ships with its own alternative to Google's Play Store and services in the form of Huawei Mobile Services.

Huawei said this week that it also saw rapid growth in other new businesses like PCs, tablets, wearables and smart audio products.

What's more, the company's revenue increased 24.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan ($86bn, £67bn), faster was faster than the 23.2 per cent gain reported for the first half of the year.

"Huawei has maintained its focus on (information and communications technology) infrastructure and smart devices, and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations," the firm boasted.

"This contributed to increased operational and organisational stability and solidified the company's performance in the first three quarters of 2019."

Huawei also announced this week that it has so far signed 60 contracts with telecom carriers, up from 50 contracts at mid-year, to provide equipment for 5G networks around the world.

However, the firm remains cautious in the face of its ongoing troubles with the US government, with the firm's chairman Liang Hua noting that despite holding steady, it's "not to say we don't have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term." µ