Intel debunks claims it's abandoning its 10nm desktop CPU efforts

Intel's 10nm desktop parts are unlikely to show up any time soon

INTEL HAS BEEN QUICK to debunk rumours that it's calling time on its efforts to make 10-nanometre desktop processors to double down on 7nm instead.

German site HardwareLuxx this week reported that it had heard from "insider circles" that it could be game over for Intel's 10nm desktop efforts, despite the company finally getting its 10nm laptop-grade processors out of the door.

It claimed this rumoured refocus is be due to the fact that Intel is having trouble getting the clock speeds of 10nm CPUs up to scratch for next-gen desktop parts.

While there's some credence in these claims, given Intel's Ice Lake processors don't have raw clock speeds that put previous eighth-gen Core processors to shame, the chipmaker has been quick to debunk the report, telling INQ that its current roadmap includes 10nm desktop parts.

"We continue to make great progress on 10nm, and our current roadmap of 10nm products includes desktop," a spokesperson barked.

"The benefits in any new process technology are realised across different products to meet varying customer needs over time. For example, the new 10th Gen Intel Core processors (Ice Lake) for mobile clients are designed for outstanding graphics performance and deliver up to 2x graphics performance while maintaining platform power efficiency."

Still, Intel's 10nm desktop CPUs are likely still some way off. Leaked roadmaps suggest the processors will show up in 2021 at the earliest. That would mean AMD will have had 7nm based CPUs out for some three years before Intel manages to catch up. µ