Google's truly-wireless Pixel Buds take aim at Apple's AirPods

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED new Pixel Buds, its latest attempt to take on Apple's AirPods.

Improving on the company's first-generation efforts, the new Pixel Buds - which was shown off on Tuesday alongside the Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go and new Nest devices - are a truly wireless pair of earbuds, which means, er, you no longer need to cut the cord off.

Naturally, the main focus of the Buds is Assistant; Google claims its always-listening AI helper will make tasks - such as playing a song, setting a reminder or getting directions - faster, as it'll save you from reaching for your phone. Google Translation is also baked-in, offering the ability to translate foreign languages on the go.

In terms of sound quality, Google says the Pixel Buds' unique hybrid design, which includes a spatial vent, lets through "just the right amount" environmental sound so you can stay aware of the things around you, while still delivering "powerful" sound. Adaptive Sound is also included, which automatically adjusts the volume as you move from a quiet environment to a noisy one.

Two mics in each Pixel Bud enables for "clear calls', and Google has integrated a voice accelerometer that can detect speech through the vibrations of your jawbone, ensuring you're heard even in windy conditions.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Buds - which Google claims have "a low-profile look that sits flush in your ear", unlike Microsoft's bulbous Surface Buds - feature touch controls offer access to playback and volume, improved wireless connectivity, and five hours of battery life, with the charging case able to deliver an additional 24 hours.

The Pixel Buds will come in four finishes: Clearly White, Oh So Orange, Quite Mint and Almost Black.

When they go on sale next year, the Pixel Buds will set you back $179 (around £140). UK availability hasn't yet been announced. µ