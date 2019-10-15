Google's Pixelbook Go is a MacBook-esque Chrome OS laptop

GOOGLE HAS UNVEILED the Pixelbook Go, a cut-price Chrome OS laptop that, er, looks like a MacBook.

The Pixelbook Go is, unsurprisingly, a follow-up to the original Google Pixelbook. It improves on the original with an all-new metal chassis that's crafted from lightweight aluminium and features an, er, "grippable" bottom, a larger 13.3in display with a resolution of 1080p to 4K, and an "ultra-quiet" Hush keyboard.

Meet #PixelbookGo. 👋The performance of Pixelbook, now in a bigger, lighter and more affordable package. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/eS2QUav3RR — Google (@Google) October 15, 2019

Under the hood, the Pixelbook Go - which is just 13mm thick and weighs less than 2lbs - comes in a range of configurations; there's Intel Core m3, i5, or i7 chips, 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage. Google is also promising 12-hours of battery life, and claims you'll get two hours of juice after just 20 minutes of charging.

Elsewhere, the Pixelbook Go sports a 1080p Duo cam, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB-C ports.

The Pixelbook Go is available in Just Black and Not Pink, and is available to pre-order in the US today starting $649.

Here in Bilghty, the Pixelbook Go won't be available to pick up until January, but Google has coughed on pricing; a Core m3 model with 8GB RAM will set you back £629, Core i5 models with 8GB and 16GB RAM will fetch £829 and £949, respectively, and the highest-spec Core i7 model - which comes kitted out with a 4K screen, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage - will set you back £1,329. µ