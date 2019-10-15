Nvidia's GeForce Now follows Project xCloud with Android rollout

GeForce Now is coming to more than just laptops

HOT ON THE HEELS of Microsoft's Android preview of its Project xCloud game streaming service, Nvidia has started to roll out GeForce Now to Android devices.

Team Green's game streaming service has been around for a while, though more in a beta form than anything else, meaning a lot of the excitement around game streaming has found its way into the arms of Project xCloud and Google Stadia, despite game streaming not really being a new thing.

But game streaming has been a bit lacklustre, with the now-defunct OnLive service, for example, being stymied by lag, a lack of games and a challenging business model.

However, faster internet speeds and more capable mobile devices mean that piping games across the internet to smartphones and other gadgets arguably isn't as big a challenge or a niche prospect as it once was.

By bringing its cloud-based streaming service to Android, Nvidia has broadened the scope of GeForce Now, making it more competitive in the face of Microsoft and Google's efforts.

If you want to give it a while then you'll need to move to South Korea, as that's where the Android angle of the service is rolling out first. If that seems a tad extreme, then you could download the APK for GeForce Now and sideload it onto your device.

It's worth noting that GeForce now is also available for PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield devices, so there's more than one way to skin a game streaming cat.

With the end of 2019 looking like there'll be a good few game streaming services from big tech players, the future for gaming could unfold as winter is coming. µ