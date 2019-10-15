Mozilla shares YouTube horror stories in push for Google to fix 'harmful' algorithm

SOON IT will be Halloween and this year The Mozilla Foundation, best known for its Firefox browser, has started the scaring early,

Away from its own software, Mozilla has its finger in many other pies, not least its advocacy work on best practice for the industry.

This time it has turned its roving eye to YouTube, and asks the question we've all wondered from time to time - why does Google recommend what it does?

The algorithm that powers the "if you like that, you might like this " technology in YouTube is a closely guarded secret. Mozilla has compiled video testimonials from 28 YouTubers who have seen the tech go horribly, horribly wrong.

From gay people who look for videos to boost their confidence and end up being plagued by anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda, to children traumatised by contortionists, to pensioners addicted to conspiracy theories, it's a real house of horrors.

A common thread running through the stories is that the victims didn't know how their feed had been infected by the offending content, and in many cases, all attempts to clear their search history and cookies proved fruitless.

Mozilla wants Google "to make a serious commitment to work with researchers and fix the problem of harmful content amplified by their recommendation algorithm."

It adds that the stories aim to "document the real experiences of YouTube users so we can put pressure on them to recommend responsibly. No regrets!"

With over two-thirds of YouTube's traffic coming from recommendations, when it goes wrong, it really matters. With Google drawing recommendations from data stored in your Google profile as well as locally on every machine you own, it's sometimes difficult to squash a rogue association.

This campaign will, it is hoped, make YouTube look for ways to make the recommendation process more transparent, look for more effective ways to flush history and hopefully, cut down on some of the most offensive content in the first place. µ