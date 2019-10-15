Microsoft confirms Office 2010 is on borrowed time

MICROSOFT HAS ACTIVATED the flashing red light in the hand of yet another product that has reached maturity.

Office 2010 will be declared 'end-of-life' a year hence, on the 13th October 2020, a decade and three months after it first launched following development under the name Office 14 (fun fact: there was no version 13 for superstitious reasons) and five years after mainstream support ended.

After this date, the usual end-of-life rules will apply - the products will not receive security patches and will, therefore, put your entire Windows system at risk. They should be migrated and the 2010 versions removed from machines.

For business customers, especially those with a large number of machines to deploy to should probably start planning, uh, already.

Office remains an important product for Microsoft, but the business model has changed dramatically over the past 10 years, particularly with the advent of cloud computing which has put the online versions of the apps squarely in the front and centre of Microsoft's offering.

The company has increased its focus on subscription modelling over a single purchase product and has instead been offering Office 365 in monthly bundles with OneDrive storage and Skype minutes.

Office 2010 introduced many of the features we recognise today. The ribbon interface was the default for the first time, and it was the first edition to have web counterparts to each app, then just known as Office Online. OneDrive integration (then SkyDrive) was also introduced.

Microsoft has (naturally) suggested various iterations of Office 365, its software rental service, as a successor. Office 2019, the standalone version which the company grudgingly released last year for Windows 10, gets a mention too, but we all know what Microsoft would prefer.

Also reaching end-of-life is Windows 10 Build 1703, which has had no security updates since last Patch Tuesday, though users will have had several "proactive opportunities" (ie nag screens) to lure them to upgrade. µ