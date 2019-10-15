Intel might counter AMD with $3bn worth of CPU price cuts

THINGS INSIDE INTEL could be getting a little tense thanks to AMD's major comeback with its Ryzen chips, which is why the chipmaker is reportedly poised to make more cuts to its processor prices.

That's according to a leaked slide that comes courtesy of AdoredTV, which details that Intel will cut the prices of its processor lines rather dramatically, so much so that it could come with a $3bn cost.

But such a financial smack around the chops could be one way for Intel to ensure its Core and Xeon processors remain at a price that's competitive with AMD; we doubt the chipmaker would undercut Team Red, but cheaper Core CPUs would definitely make the decision to go AMD or Intel more tricky once one balances cost and performance ratios.

As AdoredTV pointed out, Intel has the "financial horsepower" to take such a revenue hit, as its long-standing dominance in the chip world means it's not short on cash reserves; while Team Red isn't destitute, it doesn't have the net income of its main rival.

If the rumours are true, we'd place a cautious bet that the biggest price cuts would be levied at Intel's Xeon data centre CPUs, as that's where the chipmaker is at its most dominant. But the rise of AMD's EPYC Rome 7-nanometre processors brings a new challenge to that arena, and one that Intel arguably can't sit idly by and ignore.

Sure, Intel could cook up some chips that offer substantially more performance than Team Red's rivals, but that's not easy to do; Intel hasn't exactly had an easy route to the 10nm process node after all. As such, in the short-term a price reduction kinda makes sense.

Our Intel contact told us the chip maker won't comment on such rumours. But if this tighter competition between the chip makers results in cheaper processors for us, we aren't going to complain. µ