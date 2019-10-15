Microsoft's real-time swear filter for Xbox is the ****

THOSE OF an animated persuasion may recall that an early episode of Family Guy included a plot device whereby for reasons too weird to explain here, the FCC started trying to "bleep out" swearing in the real world. It may or may not have been stopped by Mayor Quimby*.

Can you guess where this is going?

Yes, Microsoft has decided it wants to give it a go and has begun exploring if it can sanitise some of those potty-mouthed group chats that seem to go on in the gaming world using its state of the art AI.

Testing has started on the new project, which will offer four levels of filtering, Friendly (for the kids, you know?), Medium (presumably for Derrick Acora), Mature (Cheddar) and Unfiltered, which is the one almost everyone will actually pick. That option is the one that opts you out of all this AI tomfoolery before you can say "shitake mushroom".

Child-friendly accounts will be in Friendly mode, and won't have the option to find out what was blocked. Adult accounts will give you a pop-up offering to playback the rude messages.

That's not going to get in the way of Red Dead Redemption 2 at all, is it?

The filters don't just pick up on swears - the real prize is that it will also remove hate speech - be it violent, racist or discriminatory, something that has been a problem in gaming, not just on Xbox, for a long time with many trolls increasingly cocky that they won't get caught. After all, Microsoft hasn't been that testy about it in the past.

The real test, however, is going to be how good Microsoft is with context. The so-called "Scunthorpe" problem, whereby innocent words that contain rude words within then (in this case 'thorpe'), trigger a false positive still rears its ugly head from time to time and any AI will have to overcome it or go tits-up.

There's no timescale for the introduction of this tech, so in the meantime, a message to those who use offensive language in public chatrooms. You're a bunch of selfish cvnts. µ

*wrong cartoon, Chris