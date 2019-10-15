Microsoft's Project xCloud game streaming service preview is live

MICROSOFT'S GAME STREAMING SERVICE Project xCloud is now live, though it's only available in preview form and is limited to Android devices.

Currently available in the UK, US and Korea, the preview allows mobile gamers to stream Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct, Gears of War 5 and Sea of Thieves from custom servers running on Microsoft's Azure cloud to a mobile device.

This isn't the full-fat Project xCloud Microsoft touted at E3 2019 earlier in the year; that promises the ability to stream to an all manner of devices and will be able to pipe games from your Xbox One to a compatible device, effectively making your home console into its own xCloud server.

But it's still a step in the right direction when it comes to making game streaming less of a laggy niche and transforming it into something that could in time see people end up ditching consoles and gaming PCs for a controller and a good internet connection.

The latter is somewhat more tricky in the UK, as despite the push to get superfast broadband to pretty much all homes in the UK, there are still plenty of places that have to make do with an internet connection so slow that at times you want to punt your laptop out of the window and retire to a life of staring at the wall and sipping on tepid water.

However, if it proves to be a success then Project xCloud could really mix things up in the gaming world. It would also mean that Google's Stadia game streaming service will need to bring its A-game to the fore as well; we expect the service to be ready before 2019 closes its books.

We haven't got access to the Project xCloud preview, but we shall endeavour to do so, and will report back on whether this is the future of gaming or a repeat of the damp squib game streaming used to be. µ