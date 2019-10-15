Vodafone billing borkage sees customers charged thousands in roaming fees

VODAFONE HAS APOLOGISED after a "technical error" saw customers rack up thousands of pounds in roaming fees over the weekend.

The borkage, which appears to have been caused by a botched upgrade to the network's customer account database, saw Vodafone customers in Europe and the US report that they were incorrectly charged four-figure-sums for data usage.

Some complained that they were served with bills as high as £9,000, while others moaned that they had been subsequently disconnected from the network.

@VodafoneUK Been charged £5k for c200mb data in Malta last night. I've been here a week and used probably 10gig without a problem. Tried calling Vodafone this afternoon and after an hour my network has been cut off! So can't even contact you. HELP pic.twitter.com/eYserfYxmb — David Maddison (@dmaddison3) October 13, 2019 😢 pic.twitter.com/fDl6rO5MAD — DJ Yoda 🎧 (@DJYodaUK) October 14, 2019 This is a JOKE! £4903 on my bill and now I get a text informing me I'm cut off till I pay some of my bill. Stress of this is ruining my holiday but Vodafone don't care — Andy Pearch (@pearchandy1) October 14, 2019

"We are very sorry that yesterday, some customers could not use data or calling services when roaming abroad," a Vodafone spokesperson said in a statement. This was due to a technical error, which we have now fixed.

"Any affected customer should restart their phone to ensure that services are resumed. As a result of the issue, some customers are receiving billing messages in error; we are working through these as an urgent priority and removing any errors from customer accounts.

"Customers will not be charged and do not need to worry about contacting us as we are proactively checking accounts and fixing any issues."

The network adds that customers who still can't access its service should restart their phones to fix the glitch.

This isn't the first time Vodafone has suffered a billing balls-up. In October 2016, Ofcom slapped the network with a £4.6m fine for leaving more than 10,000 pay-as-you-go customers out of pocket when it failed to credit their accounts after they paid to top-up their mobile phone credit. These customers collectively lost £150,000 pounds over the 17-month period to April 2015. µ