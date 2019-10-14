Huawei's Mate X might go on sale later this month

EMBATTLED TECH FIRM Huawei has confirmed that it's foldable Mate X smartphone will debut in November. In China, at least.

That's according to website Sina Technology, which has heard from "industry sources" that mass production of the bendy device has begun ahead of its release in China later this month.

However, we wouldn't go adding it to your Christmas list just yet; Sina notes that production of the foldable screen is proving "very difficult", so it's probably unlikely that a global release will happen any time soon. Huawei has yet to comment.

The Huawei Mate X was first announced at MWC in February this year, but following the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei delayed its own launch until June.

This didn't happen, and though Huawei went on to promise a September release, the firm was forced to later admit that there was "no possibility" of getting the handset ready and released in time. It didn't reveal the reason behind the delay, but given the year that Huawei has had and the problems with the foldable market, it won't want to take any risks.

The Mate X, unlike the Galaxy Fold, features an 8in "FullView" OLED display folds completely flat with no visible crease.

On the inside, you'll find Huawei's 7nm Kirin 980 SoC teamed with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage with the firm's homegrown Balong 5000 modem chip, which boasts a quad-antenna 5G array and promises 4.6Gbps per second download speeds.

Huawei still hasn't announced how much it'll cost when - and if - it goes on sale, but rumours claim it'll fetch around €2,299 (around £1,985). μ