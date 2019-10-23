Huawei's foldable Mate X is finally going on sale next month

EMBATTLED TECH FIRM Huawei has confirmed that its foldable Mate X smartphone is finally going on sale next month.

At an event in China on Wednesday attended by Sina Digital, the company announced that the Mate X will start shipping in China on 15 November priced at 16,999 yuan ($2,400, £1,860), which will bag you a model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

There's no word yet on an international release; Huawei said in a statement that its strategy is based on "carriers' 5G roll out in different regions."

"So far, Huawei has made the Huawei Mate X available in the China market on November 15," a spokesperson added. "A global launch plan is under review."

The Huawei Mate X was first announced at MWC in February this year, but following the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei delayed its own launch until June.

This didn't happen, and though Huawei went on to promise a September release, the firm was forced to later admit that there was "no possibility" of getting the handset ready and released in time. It didn't reveal the reason behind the delay, but given the year that Huawei has had and the problems with the foldable market, it won't want to take any risks.

The Mate X, unlike the Galaxy Fold, features an 8in "FullView" OLED display folds completely flat with no visible crease.

On the inside, you'll find Huawei's 7nm Kirin 980 SoC teamed with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage with the firm's homegrown Balong 5000 modem chip, which boasts a quad-antenna 5G array and promises 4.6Gbps per second download speeds.

However, before you think about splurging two-grand on the bendy device, it's worth considering that - like the Mate 30 - the Huawei Mate X will be running an open-source version of Android and won't come pre-loaded with the full range of Google apps and services. μ